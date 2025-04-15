Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,671 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.15% of Globant worth $13,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLOB. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the third quarter worth $40,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $248.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $217.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Globant from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.69.

Globant Price Performance

Shares of GLOB opened at $108.08 on Tuesday. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $96.23 and a 1 year high of $238.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.39). Globant had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $642.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globant

(Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.