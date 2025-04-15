Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 113.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,464,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 779,771 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.28% of Rithm Capital worth $15,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RITM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Rithm Capital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Rithm Capital by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 49,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RITM shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

RITM stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 17.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

