Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,575 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $13,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,618,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,001,000 after acquiring an additional 31,918 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,571,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,955,000 after purchasing an additional 60,092 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,495,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,817,000 after buying an additional 163,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of BOH stock opened at $62.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.75 and a 200 day moving average of $70.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.87. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $82.70.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CAO Patrick M. Mcguirk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $150,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,708.84. This trade represents a 17.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $33,661.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,880 shares in the company, valued at $740,703.60. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

