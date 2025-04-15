Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 543,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $14,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.14.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 37.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Get Our Latest Report on FCPT

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Free Report)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.