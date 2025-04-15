Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 103.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,179 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.40% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $15,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,624,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,274,000 after acquiring an additional 49,331 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,342,000 after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 908,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,964,000 after purchasing an additional 43,619 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 831,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,942,000 after buying an additional 252,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,667,000 after buying an additional 33,844 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,130. This trade represents a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE PBH opened at $82.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.97. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $90.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. Research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

