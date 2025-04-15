Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 117,495 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 679,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,495 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.10% of Healthpeak Properties worth $13,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 552.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 66,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 56,470 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 70,366 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,215,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,339,000 after purchasing an additional 398,770 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 678,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,754,000 after purchasing an additional 127,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. StockNews.com lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 2.8 %

DOC stock opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 348.57%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

