Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 73,574 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,574 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.12% of Procore Technologies worth $13,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCOR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,900,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,692,000 after acquiring an additional 838,925 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,861,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,967 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 29,376.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,679,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,768,000 after purchasing an additional 211,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,766,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,377,000 after buying an additional 304,396 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $60.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.46 and a 12-month high of $88.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -84.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.46). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $302.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 7,700 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $436,359.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,208,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,473,454.28. This trade represents a 0.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $99,539.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,954,807.27. This represents a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,176 shares of company stock worth $5,486,304 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PCOR shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.