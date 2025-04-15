Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 926,510 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 730.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,053,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926,510 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $14,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Encompass More Asset Management grew its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance

RA stock opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,281.82%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

