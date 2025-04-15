Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,028 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 3.98% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF worth $15,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 138.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 79,440 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 102,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 37,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $840,000.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF stock opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

