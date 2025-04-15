Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,633 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 74,871 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in KB Home were worth $14,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $464,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 24.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,816,000 after buying an additional 38,638 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 28.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,938,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,125,000 after buying an additional 16,593 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KBH stock opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. KB Home has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $89.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 5.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.58.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. KB Home’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,891,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,708.21. This represents a 44.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on KBH. StockNews.com downgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.04.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

