Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,470 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.16% of Mueller Industries worth $14,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth $201,376,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $117,351,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Mueller Industries by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 844,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,003,000 after purchasing an additional 316,095 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 508,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,341,000 after purchasing an additional 292,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Four Tree Island Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $798,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,098 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,181.38. This trade represents a 15.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $73.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.95. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $96.81.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 16.05%.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.83%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

