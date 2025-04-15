Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $13.40 Million Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.09% of AECOM worth $13,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AECOM by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,718,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,196,000 after buying an additional 373,991 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $190,495,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 893,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 871,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AECOM by 40.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,339,000 after buying an additional 220,035 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ACM opened at $94.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. AECOM has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $118.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 26.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AECOM

AECOM Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.