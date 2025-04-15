Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $13.41 Million Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,598 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.19% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $13,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,534.6% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

DFIV opened at $37.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.72. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.03 and a 12-month high of $40.90.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

