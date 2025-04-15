Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $14.50 Million Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $14,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in EnerSys by 937.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in EnerSys by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer raised EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnerSys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $82.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $76.57 and a 1-year high of $112.53.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.88%.

EnerSys Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.