Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $14.56 Million Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $14,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO opened at $62.68 on Tuesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $72.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.10 and its 200-day moving average is $67.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

