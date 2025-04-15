Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $14.76 Million Stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.18% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $14,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, CAP Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

QQQE opened at $83.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.37. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.07 and a fifty-two week high of $97.98. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0614 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

