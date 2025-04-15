Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $14.91 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,769 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.82% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $14,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,362,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,446,000 after buying an additional 24,723 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 212,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,185,000 after buying an additional 75,244 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 147,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after buying an additional 56,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 96,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $91.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.51. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $84.48 and a 12-month high of $126.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.18.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

