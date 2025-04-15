Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $14.99 Million Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,553,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,332 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $14,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

PSLV stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $11.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

