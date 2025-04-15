Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $15.07 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 177,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,603 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $15,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $93.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.42. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $96.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Articles

