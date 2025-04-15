Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $15.47 Million Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,461 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $15,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,840,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,129,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 391,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,003,000 after buying an additional 330,561 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in VeriSign by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 914,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $189,274,000 after buying an additional 301,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 261,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,639,000 after acquiring an additional 199,583 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $247.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.85 and a 200-day moving average of $210.24. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.05 and a 52-week high of $258.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.00. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%.

In other VeriSign news, SVP John Calys sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total value of $103,592.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,500,586.25. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on VeriSign from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRSN

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.