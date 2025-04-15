Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $15.99 Million Stock Holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,917 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.19% of IMAX worth $15,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in IMAX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in IMAX by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IMAX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IMAX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IMAX. StockNews.com lowered shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

IMAX opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91. IMAX Co. has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $27.77.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). IMAX had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

