Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $16.02 Million Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,727 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.21% of KBR worth $16,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in KBR by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 507.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $961,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,134.47. This represents a 23.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on KBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on KBR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

KBR Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.94.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. Analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

