Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 243,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $15,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 836.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYK opened at $71.30 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $63.18 and a one year high of $73.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Further Reading

