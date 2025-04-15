Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 14,640 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in HSBC were worth $14,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HSBC Trading Up 2.5 %

HSBC stock opened at $51.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $182.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.40. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $61.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day moving average is $50.37.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.08%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 115.81%.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

