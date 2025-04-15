Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 672,447 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 197.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,012,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672,447 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 3.59% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $14,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ KBWD opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $366.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

