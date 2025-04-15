Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 69,540 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,540 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $14,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 626,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,086,000 after acquiring an additional 37,435 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 139,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,767 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of GTO opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average of $46.88. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $48.79.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

