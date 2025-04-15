Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 724 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $14,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,200,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,652,000 after purchasing an additional 87,058 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,072,000 after buying an additional 213,505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 983,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,332,000 after acquiring an additional 208,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,798,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director David B. Ingram sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $5,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,185,361.50. The trade was a 49.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total value of $201,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,615,567.76. This trade represents a 0.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,350 shares of company stock worth $11,421,320 over the last three months. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $92.20 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.62 and a 1-year high of $131.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.01. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PNFP

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.