Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 101,063 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 298,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,063 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Avnet were worth $15,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Avnet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Avnet from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $46.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.22 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.86.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.01). Avnet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.41%. Analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.39%.

About Avnet

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.