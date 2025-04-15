Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 17,542 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,542 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $13,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,706,000. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $2,133,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at $9,696,000. Finally, denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

R opened at $140.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.76. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $106.88 and a one year high of $171.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on R shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

