Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 23,359 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 710,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,359 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $14,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in First Horizon by 700.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,320,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,187 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,942,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 505.8% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 30,206 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,323,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,861,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,330,980.53. This trade represents a 5.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on First Horizon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FHN

First Horizon Stock Performance

NYSE FHN opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About First Horizon

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.