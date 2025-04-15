Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 33,668 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,668 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $16,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 23.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 31,922 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,556,000 after purchasing an additional 45,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PJT. JMP Securities cut shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on PJT Partners from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

PJT Partners Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PJT opened at $131.45 on Tuesday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.95 and a 12 month high of $190.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.03.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.71. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. PJT Partners’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

