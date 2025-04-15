Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 39,698 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 274,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,698 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Polaris were worth $15,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 386.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 295.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $67.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Baird R W downgraded Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average is $57.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $91.32.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 1.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 136.73%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Further Reading

