Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 46,592 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 46,592 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.21% of BorgWarner worth $14,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 48,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. The trade was a 38.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $407,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,820,789.60. This trade represents a 4.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,347,701 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

