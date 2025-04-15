Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 77,149 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 182,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,149 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $14,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.69.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $73.43 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.91%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

