Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,328 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.68% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $14,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,012,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,368,000 after acquiring an additional 12,784 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after buying an additional 61,091 shares in the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 889,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,037,000 after buying an additional 14,937 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 843,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,790,000 after buying an additional 35,410 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 119,914.1% in the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 476,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after buying an additional 476,059 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $468.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.09. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $29.24.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

