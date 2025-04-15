Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,461,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674,337 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 5.11% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $14,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMD. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMD opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

