What is B. Riley’s Estimate for QuinStreet FY2026 Earnings?

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for QuinStreet in a report issued on Thursday, April 10th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the technology company will earn $0.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for QuinStreet’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 1.31%.

QNST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $15.28 on Monday. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $26.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $862.85 million, a P/E ratio of -69.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuinStreet

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,787,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,312,000 after purchasing an additional 617,216 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 946,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,827,000 after acquiring an additional 605,500 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,203,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 537.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 332,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 280,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QuinStreet

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $194,846.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,269.28. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 10,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $250,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,836,754 shares in the company, valued at $45,955,585.08. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

