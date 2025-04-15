What is Capital One Financial’s Estimate for AM Q1 Earnings?

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Antero Midstream in a report released on Thursday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Antero Midstream stock opened at $16.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.99.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 18.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,081,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,549,000 after buying an additional 251,987 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 108.43%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

