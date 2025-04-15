What is Cormark’s Forecast for Sigma Lithium Q1 Earnings?

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sigma Lithium in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 9th. Cormark analyst S. Gill now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Sigma Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sigma Lithium’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.77 million. Sigma Lithium had a negative net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.04%.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price target on Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of SGML stock opened at $8.39 on Monday. Sigma Lithium has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $933.63 million, a PE ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at about $498,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Sigma Lithium by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,617,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 859,924 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,387,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,565,000 after purchasing an additional 437,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

