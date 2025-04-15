What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for WST Q4 Earnings?

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for West Pharmaceutical Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.62 per share.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $748.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.59 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 18.60%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $470.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.50.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $212.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.05. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.22. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $187.43 and a 12-month high of $394.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Trading of West Pharmaceutical Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 12.56%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

