What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for ZION Q2 Earnings?

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2026 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZION. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

ZION stock opened at $42.90 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.52.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 34.75%.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $1,280,344.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,305.11. This trade represents a 43.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $557,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,136.37. The trade was a 17.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,029 shares of company stock worth $1,855,321 in the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

