William Blair Issues Optimistic Outlook for Hayward Earnings

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hayward in a report issued on Thursday, April 10th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Hayward’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hayward’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Hayward alerts:

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $327.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.76 million. Hayward had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.93%.

HAYW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Hayward in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hayward

Hayward Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $12.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,720.80. The trade was a 7.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hayward

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,260,000 after acquiring an additional 165,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hayward by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,355,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,810,000 after purchasing an additional 341,424 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hayward by 7.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 668,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after purchasing an additional 44,978 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000.

Hayward Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.