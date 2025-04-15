Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,734 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Xencor worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the third quarter worth $540,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Xencor by 100.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 78,066 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Xencor by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,273,000 after buying an additional 17,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 168,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 26,473 shares during the period.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor Stock Up 4.7 %

Xencor stock opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.01. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $27.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $52.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.14 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 232.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Xencor from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Read Our Latest Report on XNCR

Xencor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.