Zacks Research Boosts Earnings Estimates for FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FormFactor in a report released on Wednesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for FormFactor’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FormFactor’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

FormFactor stock opened at $27.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.83. FormFactor has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $63.63.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 9.12%.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $112,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,533,716. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 351.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 113,296 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 5.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 388,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,940,000 after acquiring an additional 18,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,105,000 after acquiring an additional 73,982 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in FormFactor by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,913,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,019,000 after acquiring an additional 39,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

