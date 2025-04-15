Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for CRL

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a research report issued on Thursday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $2.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.67. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $9.36 per share.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CRL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $106.41 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $254.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 709.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.52 and its 200-day moving average is $176.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $715,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,112.50. This represents a 18.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster purchased 6,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $165.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,435.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,639 shares in the company, valued at $30,302,271.39. This represents a 3.42 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

