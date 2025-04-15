Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for DFS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Discover Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.24 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.28. The consensus estimate for Discover Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $13.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.04 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.28 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $15.15 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $17.59 EPS.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $262.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.40.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS stock opened at $159.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.23. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $119.31 and a fifty-two week high of $205.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $724,720,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,766,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,974,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,268,000 after buying an additional 826,287 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 16,786.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,891,000 after buying an additional 779,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,867,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

