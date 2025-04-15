Zacks Research Expects Stronger Earnings for Deere & Company

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Deere & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.73. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $19.32 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $501.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $457.26.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:DE opened at $467.89 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $515.05. The firm has a market cap of $126.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $470.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.86.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 28.72%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at $37,484,675.58. The trade was a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 3.0% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

