Zacks Research Has Bearish Estimate for BDX FY2025 Earnings

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note issued on Thursday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $14.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.43. The consensus estimate for Becton, Dickinson and Company’s current full-year earnings is $14.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Q3 2026 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.52 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $15.55 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.79 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $279.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.71.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX stock opened at $205.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $193.03 and a 1 year high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 8.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $284,429,000 after acquiring an additional 16,918 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,803,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.3% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 151,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,426,000 after buying an additional 73,108 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 479 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total value of $94,497.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,107.36. This trade represents a 8.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Shan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,840. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,182 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.10%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

