Zacks Research Has Bullish Estimate for FAF Q1 Earnings

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First American Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for First American Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First American Financial’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

FAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

First American Financial Price Performance

Shares of FAF opened at $60.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 1.23. First American Financial has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $70.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.22. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First American Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,625,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $663,426,000 after purchasing an additional 107,925 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,046,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,145 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,993,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,333,000 after acquiring an additional 359,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First American Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,963,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,481,000 after purchasing an additional 129,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,573,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,707,000 after purchasing an additional 78,022 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at First American Financial

In other First American Financial news, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 12,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $815,006.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,586,795.36. This represents a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Gilmore sold 111,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $7,121,355.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 494,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,454,906.40. This trade represents a 18.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,707 shares of company stock valued at $8,136,565. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.80%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

