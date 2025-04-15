Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for SPG Q1 Earnings

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Simon Property Group in a report released on Thursday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.87. The consensus estimate for Simon Property Group’s current full-year earnings is $12.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.51 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $12.87 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.04 EPS.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.39.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $149.89 on Monday. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $136.34 and a 12-month high of $190.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.49 and its 200-day moving average is $173.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 328.2% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 115.70%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

